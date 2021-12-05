France chose Macron’s rival in the upcoming elections – Gazeta.Ru

The head of the central region of Ile-de-France, Valerie Pécresse, has been selected as a presidential candidate in France in the upcoming elections in 2022 from the Republicans party, according to the TV channel BFM TV…

“Today I have good news, dear friends: the right-wing Republicans are back! Unlike the extreme (right) candidates, we are going to turn the page with Macron, but we will not tear the pages of French history, ”Pécresse said during a press conference following the vote.

Previously it was supposedthat the most likely contender for victory is the head of the Haute-de-France region, Xavier Bertrand.

The first round of the French presidential election is due on April 10, 2022. The head of the far-right “National Association” Marine Le Pen, the leader of the left party “Unconquered France” Jean-Luc Melanchon, chairman of the centrist “Let’s resist!” Jean Lassalle, Mayor of Paris from the Socialist Party Anne Hidalgo, Chairman of the French Communist Party Fabienne Roussel. Until now, French President Emmanuel Macron has not directly announced his participation in the elections. At the same time, according to polls, in case of entering the second round, the incumbent president has the greatest chances of winning the election.