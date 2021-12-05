FTX Introduces Proposals To Regulate The Cryptocurrency Industry

In anticipation of the hearings in the US House of Representatives, the FTX cryptocurrency exchange published an article in which it outlined its vision of fair regulation of the digital asset market.

“In this material, we present a number of ten principles (and in some cases, suggestions) that should guide policymakers and regulators when developing a regulatory framework for the spot and derivative crypto markets,” reads the introduction to the article.

The company believes that due to the different legal regimes for spot and derivatives products, “ineffective and unoptimized market structures” are emerging. An alternative solution, according to FTX, is to create a unified surveillance program:

“The regulatory label of a particular product or market should not change the underlying objectives of the regulation, so the same rules should generally apply in all markets.”

The FTX noted the need to create a “direct membership” market structure, that is, one in which organizations can enter into regulated transactions without the involvement of a third party.

The exchange said that supervisors should impose stricter disclosure requirements on custodian services. In particular, users need to know exactly how the company plans to address potential fraud and theft issues.

To eliminate market manipulation and ensure customer protection, FTX proposes to create a transactional reporting system. The company also pointed out the need to regulate the issue of stablecoins:

“Platform operators that allow stablecoins to be used for settlements should explain what standards they follow when making the appropriate decisions.”

Recall that on December 8, the US House of Representatives will hold a hearing on the topic “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation.” Among the attendees are FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Circle CEO Jeremy Allair and others in the industry.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on VK.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER