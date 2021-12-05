type here...
Gerard Butler sues the producers of The Fall of Olympus – oKino.ua

Tanya Goncharenko. August 1, 2021

Didn’t pay extra! According to Hollywood actor Gerard Butler, Padre Nuestro Productions, Nu Image and Millennium Media, which produced Olympus Falls, owe him about $ 10 million. – reports THR.

Apparently, the example of Scarlett Johansson, who is suing Disney studio, inspired the rest of the actors to recalculate their royalties, which was done in the movie “Greenland” Gerard Butler.

The actor claims that the studios hid the film’s total earnings (which amounted to $ 170 million) and the percentage of studio executives received from the box office. Butler received this information after an independent audit. Having calculated, Gerard and his lawyers came to the conclusion that the actor missed more than 10 million, which gave every reason to file a lawsuit.

Recall that “The Fall of Olympus” was released in 2013, and after, Butler starred in the sequel “Fall of London” (2016) and the triquel “Fall of the Angel” (2019).

