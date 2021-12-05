https://ria.ru/20211205/potok-1762301794.html

German diplomat said it was too late to stop Nord Stream 2

German diplomat said it was too late to stop Nord Stream 2

BERLIN, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Munich Security Conference, German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger, believes that it is too late to stop the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, although the project remains not only a problem in relations with Ukraine, but also a subject of disagreements with the United States. Nord Stream 2 remains not only a problem in relations with Ukraine and in the European Parliament, but also a transatlantic problem, “Ischinger told Handelsblatt, adding that” now it is probably too late (to stop the pipeline). “According to the diplomat, the US Congress does not understand why Germany does not make itself less dependent on Russian gas and, from the US point of view, “effectively subsidizes Russia.” He noted that Germany should not make itself dependent on American domestic policy, but it is necessary to make sure that the US still understands the FRG policy correctly. that Germany’s gas import needs will not decrease in the medium term if the country is going to phase out coal after the nuclear phase-out energy by 2030. Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from the coast of the Russian Federation through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Now its operator is Nord Stream 2 AG with the sole shareholder Gazprom. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Nord Stream 2, which the United States and Ukraine actively oppose, is commercial, beneficial to Europe, and urged to stop mentioning it in the context of any politicization.

