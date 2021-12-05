GISMETEO: How much have cars become more expensive since the beginning of 2021 in Russia? – Auto

The average cost of secondary transport on the territory of our country from the beginning of this year to the end of November increased by 34%, or 234 thousand rubles. Analysts of Avtostat reported that the weighted average price of a used car in the segment increased from 688,000 to 922,000 rubles for the specified period in 2021.
According to the report of specialists, the maximum peak of the growth in value was discovered last November: the prices for cars went up by almost fifty thousand rubles (+ 6%). A month earlier, growth was 4%, and in September 2021 – 5%.
Analysts noticed an interesting fact: vehicles older than five years of production have risen in price more rapidly than three-year-old cars. So, in the indicated period, secondary cars are older than 2016. added 23% to their cost, and from 2018 to. – eighteen %.
However, this does not apply to all models. For example, Kia rio 2018 of release increased in price by 23%, and of the same year of release Volkswagen polo and Hyundai solaris – by 18%. Another model of the Kia brand – Sportage 2016 onwards – has risen in price by 26%. Five-year Volkswagen tiguan and Ford focus have grown in value by 20%.
