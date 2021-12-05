GISMETEO: How much have cars become more expensive since the beginning of 2021 in Russia? – Auto

The average cost of secondary transport on the territory of our country from the beginning of this year to the end of November increased by 34%, or 234 thousand rubles. Analysts of Avtostat reported that the weighted average price of a used car in the segment increased from 688,000 to 922,000 rubles for the specified period in 2021.

© shutterstock.com

According to the report of specialists, the maximum peak of the growth in value was discovered last November: the prices for cars went up by almost fifty thousand rubles (+ 6%). A month earlier, growth was 4%, and in September 2021 – 5%.

Analysts noticed an interesting fact: vehicles older than five years of production have risen in price more rapidly than three-year-old cars. So, in the indicated period, secondary cars are older than 2016. added 23% to their cost, and from 2018 to. – eighteen %.

© shutterstock.com

However, this does not apply to all models. For example, Kia rio 2018 of release increased in price by 23%, and of the same year of release Volkswagen polo and Hyundai solaris – by 18%. Another model of the Kia brand – Sportage 2016 onwards – has risen in price by 26%. Five-year Volkswagen tiguan and Ford focus have grown in value by 20%.

© shutterstock.com

More interesting things are on our Instagram. Subscribe!

Gismeteo on Instagram