Gorbachev gave the nuclear briefcase not to Yeltsin

The first head of independent Belarus, Stanislav Shushkevich, in the film “30 Years Without a Union” by Naila Asker-zade, spoke about how the leaders of the republics discussed the issue of the nuclear button during the Belavezha Accords.

Stanislav Shushkevich recalls: “I said in Belovezhskaya Pushcha that Belarus agreed to withdraw nuclear weapons from its territory without compensation, without preconditions. As a physicist, I understood that leaving these weapons on Belarusian soil would be the death of Belarus and the Belarusian people.”

In response to the question of the author of the film, Naili Asker-zade, whether the leaders of other republics were worried about this question, Shushkevich named two names – Nazarbayev and Kravchuk.

Another interesting question is who got the USSR nuclear briefcase in the end.

The historian, adviser to the director of the FSO of Russia, Sergei Devyatov, said that Gorbachev did not give the suitcase to Yeltsin, but to the Minister of Defense Shaposhnikov.

“Marshal Shaposhnikov did not understand what he represented,” says Devyatov. “In fact, the Soviet Union did not exist.

According to the historian, the nuclear briefcase was never transferred from the head of one state to the head of another state, from the USSR to the Russian Federation, while nuclear weapons were of great concern to Western colleagues: “The question was very harshly posed by the West: and, in fact, who has the nuclear button? “