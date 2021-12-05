Gwyneth Paltrow remembered why she hid in her parents’ house after winning the Oscars

Актриса выиграла желанную статуэтку в 1999 году за роль в картине “Влюбленный Шекспир”.

Gwyneth Victory Paltrow the 1999 Oscar came with a number of complexities and challenges.

48-year-old actress and founder of the website Goop appeared on the air of the podcast episode on Monday Anna Faris Is Unqualified, during which she told what exactly she experienced after she became an Oscar winner for her performance in the film “Shakespeare in Love”.

“In Los Angeles, everyone supported me. I remember how I won, and I felt that everything had changed. I felt like there was so much attention focused on me – this is it was too much. After that, I stayed at my parents’ home in Santa Monica for three weeks. It was a busy period. Lonely is the right word. It was all very strange. “

Paltrow admitted that that period can be called the strangest and most surreal in her life, because she was ashamed of the fact that she was nominated for an Oscar. The actress tried to cope with the impostor syndrome, constantly worrying that everyone hated her. After the announcement of the nominations Paltrow she was sure that she would not win, but even the very mention of her participation in a ceremony of this magnitude warmed her soul.

In December, the star impressed fans by admitting that at the age of 26 she realized that she would not be involved in acting all her life. It was after her first and only “Oscar” that Gwyneth realized that she didn’t really like what she was doing at that time.

“I was constantly thinking: who I am, what I should do and where I am going.”

The actress explained that some of the attractive and inviting brilliance of her acting career faded away the moment the young girl came under public scrutiny.

“Being a child whose blows of fate make the headlines, whose images are constantly criticized, is very difficult. Also, the difficulty is that this work is fickle – it’s hard to put down roots. And I am a homebody, because I like being with old friends, hugging my children. I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. This is not who I am. “

We remind you that in 2003 the actress married the lead singer of the band “Coldplay” Chris Martin. Two children were born in the marriage, and the lovers themselves decided to leave in 2016. Gwyneth later married film producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Recently Paltrow admitted that in recent years she lost her love of acting, and never again will pick up this fever.