Hayek, Kidman, Diaz and other stars who gave birth after 40 years – News of the world showbiz

Often, for women over 40, life is just beginning, including motherhood. Many celebrities were not afraid of late pregnancy and allowed themselves to become completely happy in adulthood.

Some people say that giving birth in adulthood is a fashion trend. At the same time, this is one of the signs of a serious approach to motherhood, because, you see, there is a difference between 25 and 45 years. However, the debate as to when it is better for women to give birth never faded away: some say the sooner the better, others advise not to rush.

“Today” offers to remember the stars who became mothers after 40 years and shared their experience.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman gave birth for the first time at the age of 40. / Photo: Instagram

Moulin Rouge star gave birth to her first child at the age of 40. Although the actress had incredible fame, success in Hollywood and the beloved man – the movie star Tom Cruise, she could not get pregnant. Moreover, there were rumors that Nicole had an unsuccessful pregnancy. Therefore, the star couple decided to adopt children – daughter Isabella and son Connor.

Then Kidman married the singer Keith Urban for the second time and gave birth to his first biological child – a daughter, Sunday Rose. Two years later, the family was replenished – the daughter of Faith Margaret was born, who was carried by a surrogate mother. The actress herself admitted that late motherhood has its advantages, because the woman becomes emotionally and psychologically prepared.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek gave birth for the first time at 41. / Photo: Instagram

The “hot” Mexican woman put off motherhood for a long time, because at first she wanted to build a career and achieve her goal. So, she conquered Hollywood, overcame her Spanish accent, dated handsome Edward Norton and Josh Lucas. Then she found her ideal husband, billionaire François Henri Pinault, who already at 41, gave birth to a daughter, Valentina… Interestingly, after the birth of their first child, the couple divorced, and after a few months they made up and played a luxurious wedding.

By the way, the actress does not regret becoming a mommy at 40+. According to her, 10 years ago she could not have given the child as much as she is ready to give now.

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci gave birth for the first time at the age of 40. / Photo: Instagram

The incomparable actress also gave preference to “late” childbirth, towards which she has an ambiguous attitude. Back in 1999, the actress married Vincent Cassel. This happened on the eve of her 35th birthday. And after five years, a few weeks before the 40th birthday, Bellucci gave birth to her first daughter, which was named Virgo. Five years later, the star gave birth to her second daughter Leonie. Children were born completely healthy.

However, the actress herself admits that the whole point is not fearlessness, but luck. According to her, children are not films; they do not tolerate the hustle and bustle of preparing for their appearance.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry gave birth for the first time at 41. / Photo: Instagram

Just imagine, today is famous Catwoman is 55 years old! The actress is raising two children – daughter Nala Ariela Aubrey and son Maceo-Robert Martinez. Holly’s daughter gave birth to her boyfriend, model Gabliel Aubrey, at 41. Subsequently, the star married the French actor Olivier Martinez for the second time. And already at the age of 46, Holly gave her beloved son.

According to Berry, both conceptions occurred naturally, and the second was generally a pleasant surprise for her, because she was on the verge of menopause and did not even plan to become a mother for the second time.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria gave birth for the first time at 42. / Photo: Instagram

The Desperate Housewives star was once considered childfree. After all, Eve herself repeatedly said with irony that she was “too selfish” to have children. However, in 2016, the actress married her beloved Jose Antonio Baston and two years later Longoria, who was already 42 years old, made a real sensation – she announced that she was expecting her first child! In the summer of 2018, the artist gave birth to a healthy boy, who was named after the beautiful name of Santiago.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox gave birth for the first time at 40. / Photo: Instagram

The Friends star, after she married actor David Arquette, tried for a long time to get pregnant, however, all to no avail. Moreover, the artist survived about seven miscarriages! But still, with the help of in vitro fertilization, Courtney was able to give birth to a daughter, Coco, at the age of 40.

The star dreamed of another child – a sister or brother for Coco, but, unfortunately, this never happened. Cox herself advised not to wait as long as she did, especially if you want more than one child.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz first gave birth at age 47. / Photo: Instagram

Once the Hollywood star did not want to hear about children, but when she married musician Benji Maddon, she completely changed her mind. For five long years after marriage, the couple strove to become parents, but to no avail. Diaz even gave up her acting career for the sake of giving birth to her first child. Therefore, after 2014, the blonde did not act in films. Finally the couple resorted to IVF… Pregnancy was hard for the artist, but she gave birth to a healthy daughter – Reddix – at the age of 47. After that, the celebrity finally announced that she was not going to return to the cinema, now the main thing for her is the family.

Judging from the above stories, it can be said that late motherhood is a difficult experience in life, and sometimes painful. However, this also has its advantages, because a woman in 40 years can definitely achieve her goals, be realized in life in order to fully provide for a child and raise him. But it all depends on the circumstances of life and the readiness of the woman.

