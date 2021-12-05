HBO will release a series with The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and Britney Spears – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The American HBO channel will release the drama series The Idol about the music industry. Famous artists will participate in the project – singer The Weeknd, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis Lily-Rose Depp, actress Amy Simetz (“Pet Sematary”, “Alien: Covenant”), Elizabeth Berkeley (“Showgirls”), Anne Heche ( “Six days, seven nights”) and others.

Variety reports that the project has been in development since June 2021. The main role in the series is played by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd). He also co-wrote the script. The plot revolves around the relationship between an aspiring pop singer and the leader of a secret cult.

“When we were introduced to The Idol, it became clear that this subversive, revealing take on the cult of the music industry was not like anything HBO has ever done,” said Francesca Orsi, vice president of HBO Programming.

The creators have not yet announced their participation in the project Britney Spears, meanwhile, the singer herself, recently freed from the custody of her father, said that she also starred in this series.

– I just starred in the series The Idol … – she wrote on her Instagram, promising that viewers will hear many hits and see many bright shots.

The series will consist of six episodes. The release date has not yet been announced.