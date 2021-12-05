How was the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Venice

Who: Jennifer Lopez, Heidi and Leni Klum, Helen Mirren, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Chris Jenner, Doja Cat, Bianca Balti, Kate Bosworth, Bibi Rexa, Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego, Kitty Spencer, Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, January Jones , Philip Kirkorov and others

Where: St. Mark’s Square, Venice

When: 08/29/2021

On the last weekend of summer, the Dolce & Gabbana couture collection was shown on the most famous Piazza Venezia. The stars came together (or rather, flocked) from all over the world to become part of a grand show organized by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Even the annual Venice Film Festival can hardly boast such a high stellar turnout as hit the city on the water this evening. Celebrities became not just invited guests, but real participants in the show. Actors, musicians, heirs and influencers appeared on boats and gondolas and posed for the paparazzi, swaying on the waves. Each vessel that appeared aroused the enthusiasm of photographers and crowds of onlookers, because this time the stars of the first magnitude impeccably observed the strictest dress code and appeared in gold, brocade, silk and elaborate draperies. The appearance of Jennifer Lopez in a crop-top embroidered with stones, silk harem pants, a cloak decorated with flowers and a gold diadem caused a special stir. Others did not lag behind: 76-year-old Helen Mirren appeared in a gold corset, Heidi Klum in a shiny dress decorated with rhinestones (it sparkled so that even a flash was not needed), and the House’s muse, model Bianca Balti, in a luxurious tunic dress.

Jennifer Lopez (Photo: @jlo) Jennifer Lopez (Photo: @jlo) Leni and Heidi Klum (Photo: @heidiclum) Leni and Heidi Klum (Photo: @heidiclum)

The male half of the guests looked a little more modest: Vin Diesel, for example, completely limited himself to a simple black suit and a matching shirt. However, the balance was restored by Philip Kirkorov, who was present at the evening, in a black and gold jacket with patterns. The actor’s snow-white shirt was decorated with buttons in the shape of a crown – check and checkmate! By the way, the photo of the king of Russian show business in an embrace with Jennifer Lopez became the most talked about photo on Runet over the morning.

However, attention was focused not only on the masters, but also on the young generation, which shone no less than their famous parents. 15-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jesse James – the daughter of P Diddy from Kimberly Porter – have matured noticeably and looked incredibly stylish in voluminous tulle dresses. But the real star of the evening was 17-year-old daughter Heidi Klum Leni (her father is Italian millionaire Flavio Briatore). The girl changed so many outfits in the evening that we lost count. By the way, she participated in the show as a model.

The show opened with a performance by Jennifer Hudson, who sang the aria Nessun Dorma from the last act of the opera Turandot. The solemn melody finally transported the audience to the era of Venetian Gothic, and the feeling of the mysterious magic of the past, phantasmagoria, theatricality did not leave the guests long after the show ended.