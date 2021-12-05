how we rest and work in January, taking into account the transfer of New Year’s holidays

05 December 2021 22:27



Photo: fool.com

December 31 – day off or not

Less than a month left before the New Year, many are planning long weekends and out-of-town trips.

In 2021, December 31 is an official holiday, this day falls on Friday. Last year, the government officially moved the day off from Sunday, January 3, 2021, to Friday, December 31.

How much will we rest in January 2021

In January 2022, the population of Russia will rest for ten days, just like that year.

The New Year holidays themselves fall on January 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8. And on January 7, Christmas is celebrated.

Thus, residents of Russia will rest from December 31, 2021 to January 9, 2022. On January 10, a new working week will begin, Yurist Elena Bondareva reminded the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

However, December 31st will not be a public holiday every year. December 31, 2022 became a day off due to the postponement from January 3 of the current year, since it was Sunday. The days off on the calendar, which coincide with holidays, are postponed by the authorities to weekdays. There is no information yet on how to make December 31 a day off every year.

When to go to work after 2022 New Years?

All Russians will need to go to work on January 10, on Monday. Due to weekends on January 1 and 2, the holidays in May will be extended, and the holidays will be on May 3 and 10.

Is it worth planning trips and meetings with family and friends in the New Year?

Before thinking about how to take the New Year weekend, you need to create the right – festive mood!

The population of Russia has plenty of time for New Year’s holidays, so you can safely plan trips, outings to friends and all kinds of cultural events, but you must also take into account the epidemiological situation in the country, you must comply with sanitary standards when visiting all events.

Based on materials 9111.ru