In Austria, eight skiers fell under a 200-meter avalanche
Three skiers were killed and two more injured in an avalanche in Austria, the Associated Press reported, citing police. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021
2021-12-05T17: 03
VIENNA, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Three skiers were killed and two were injured in an avalanche in Austria, the Associated Press reported, citing police who were all part of a group of 11 skiers who went on a ski trip in Salzburg on Saturday. under a 200-meter layer of snow when we were climbing the slope. Three of them fell asleep in an avalanche, two more managed to get out. The victims were Austrian citizens from 19 to 24 years old.
