In Cyprus, the bodies of two Russian women who disappeared in mid-November were found

In Cyprus, the bodies of two Russian women were found who disappeared on November 17. According to police, a 32-year-old Syrian citizen suspected of killing them has been detained.

As TASS writes with reference to the Cyprus Mail, the detainee admitted that he buried the bodies of women in the garden of a house in the mountain village of Moniatis in Limassol province, where he was engaged in construction work. Earlier in this house and the excavator used in the construction, traces of blood were found that match the DNA of one of the two women. It is noted that the authorities opened a double murder case.

The Cypriot police also reported the arrest of a second suspect, a 23-year-old man, and the driver of the car in which he was traveling.

We will remind, on November 25, the Cypriot police asked the public for help with a request to help find two tourists from Russia, about whom there is no information since November 17. The names of the women are Hayat Al-Raisi and Maria Gazibagandova. The first of them is 43 years old, and the second – 33. It was noted that on November 17, women disappeared from an apartment in a residential building in the seaside part of Larnaca near the Mackenzie beach, where they were staying.