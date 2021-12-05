https://ria.ru/20211205/indiya-1762235450.html
In India, due to an error during an army special operation, 14 people died
In India, due to an error during an army special operation, 14 people were killed – Russia news today
In India, due to an error during an army special operation, 14 people died
Fourteen people, including 13 civilians, died during a special operation by the Indian army in the east of the country in the state of Nagaland, the press service of the 3rd … RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021
NEW DELHI, 5 Dec – RIA Novosti. Fourteen people, including 13 civilians, were killed during a special operation by the Indian army in the east of the country in the state of Nagaland, the press service of the 3rd Army Corps said. , Nagaland. We deeply regret this incident and its consequences. The cause of the deaths is being investigated at the highest level, and appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the law, “the statement said. The army noted that several soldiers were seriously injured as a result of the incident. and one soldier died from his injuries. According to local police, the army ambushed members of the banned National Socialist Council of Nagaland, but mistakenly opened fire on a pickup truck in which local workers from a coal mine were returning home, an army spokesman told The Hindu, civilians arrived in a vehicle similar to the wanted vehicle and “did not cooperate. start “when asked to stop. The shooting killed six people. While the army officials waited for the police to arrive, the locals gathered and attacked them. As a result of the clash, one soldier was killed and three others were injured due to shooting from the crowd. Seven more civilians were killed after the military opened fire in self-defense, the army spokesman said. Nagaland Chief Minister Neifiu Rio expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said a high-level commission would investigate.
India
