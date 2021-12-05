In Japan, a ceremony was held in honor of the age of majority of the daughter of the emperor

https://ria.ru/20211205/yaponiya-1762231045.html

TOKYO, 5 Dec – RIA Novosti. The only daughter of Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Princess Aiko attended the ceremony of becoming an adult member of the imperial family on Sunday, during which she was presented with the Order of the Sacred Crown on a ribbon, bestowed on the representatives of the imperial family upon their 20th birthday. After the ceremony, Princess Aiko, dressed in a courtier a dress and a jacket, under which a ribbon with the order was worn, appeared in front of journalists. Her hair was pulled back into a high hairstyle adorned with a diamond tiara. The video footage of the release was broadcast by NHK. Princess Aiko borrowed the diamond tiara for the gala events from her aunt, the former Princess Sayako, as the new jewelry will not be made yet due to restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic. Smiling slightly embarrassed, Princess Aiko thanked the journalists who congratulated her coming of age, which in Japan comes at the age of 20. In the morning, the princess visited Shinto shrines, and now she will go to the residence of her grandfather and grandmother – the honorary emperor Akihito and the honorary empress Michiko. As the TV channel clarifies, Princess Aiko did not see them for about a year and nine months due to the coronavirus epidemic. After that Princess Aiko will have to return to the palace, where she will receive congratulations from other members of the imperial family, including her uncle, Crown Prince Akishino, and also Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. Upon reaching the age of majority, Princess Aiko will have to carry out all the official duties assigned to members of the imperial house. Princess Aiko is legally not entitled to inherit the throne as the imperial throne can only be inherited by a man. Therefore, the first in line to the throne was Naruhito’s younger brother, Prince Akishino. He is also the father of the second heir to the throne, 15-year-old Prince Hisahito.

