In Jerusalem, a Palestinian attacked an Israeli with a knife

Israeli security forces neutralized a Palestinian who attacked an Israeli with a knife at the Shechem gate of the Old City in Jerusalem, the police press service reported. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

TEL-AVIV, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Israeli security forces neutralized a Palestinian who attacked an Israeli with a knife at the Shechem gate of the Old City in Jerusalem, the police press service reported. “Today, at about 4.30 pm (17.30 Moscow time), a 25-year-old terrorist, a resident of Salfit, arrived at the square at the Shechem gate in East Jerusalem and , approached a civilian passing by, pulled out a knife and attacked him. He also tried to stab a border police officer on duty. The vigilance and promptness of the police led to the neutralization of the terrorist, “the message says. injured, taken to Jerusalem hospital Shaare Zedek. Israeli media reported that the attacker, a resident of Salfit village in the West Bank of the Jordan River, was killed. A large police force is currently deployed to the Old City of Jerusalem. Riots broke out at the scene. The police, according to media reports, are using means to disperse the crowd.

