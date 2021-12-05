https://ria.ru/20211205/ukraina-1762291351.html

In Kiev, called on “Anglo-Saxon allies” to the south and east of the country

In Kiev called “Anglo-Saxon allies” to the south and east of the country – Russia news today

In Kiev, called on “Anglo-Saxon allies” to the south and east of the country

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the UK, Canada and the United States should deploy their military in those areas of the country, “which may become … RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

2021-12-05T20: 37

2021-12-05T20: 37

2021-12-05T20: 37

in the world

Ukraine

USA

Canada

United Kingdom

NATO

Alexey Reznikov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155950/61/1559506156_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_99100063424b4885a8f06813acd2c256.jpg

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the UK, Canada and the United States should deploy their troops in those areas of the country “that could become frontline positions in the event of a large-scale Russian attack.” will be placing soldiers of Canada, the United States and Britain in positions near the frontline, “the Globe and Mail said in an interview with the Minister. The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense called on the” Anglo-Saxon allies ” there are more military instructors in the country. “It would be nice if Canadian instructors … were placed in Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Odessa and Zmeinyi Island … Together with the guys from the United Kingdom, with the guys from the United States, within the framework of bilateral platforms , without NATO. Three flags … should fly near these territories. It will be a good sign to the Russians that you are here, “Reznikov noted. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations I of the West and Ukraine in “aggressive actions”, declaring that they are not threatening anyone and are not going to attack anyone, and statements about “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously noted that Western statements about “Russian aggression” and the opportunity to help Kiev defend itself against it are both ridiculous and dangerous. sides of Russia at the borders of Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

https://ria.ru/20211205/ukraina-1762258937.html

https://ria.ru/20211205/udar-1762254517.html

Ukraine

USA

Canada

United Kingdom

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155950/61/1559506156_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd6c7b1e7e6e051b5a2cc4c1dde45c73.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, usa, canada, great britain, nato, alexey reznikov