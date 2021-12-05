https://ria.ru/20211205/donbass-1762232407.html

In LPR more than 23 thousand subscribers were left without electricity due to bad weather

LUGANSK, December 5 – RIA Novosti. More than 23 thousand subscribers were left without electricity in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic due to bad weather, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the LPR told RIA Novosti. sleet on the night of December 4-5, more than 23 thousand subscribers were left without electricity in 10 settlements of the republic, including Lugansk.

