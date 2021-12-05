In pursuit of prices: what cars do Russians buy on credit 12/04/2021

Experts named the cars that Russians most often buy on credit. So, according to the research of SberAuto, the models Lada Vesta and Granta were in the greatest demand among borrowers in the third quarter of 2021 – they accounted for 21% of all cars purchased on credit. It should be noted that AvtoVAZ products are traditionally the undisputed leader in the concessional car lending program, but it was suspended in the spring. This means that in the face of falling real incomes, many Russians do not have enough funds to buy even the most affordable cars, such as Lada.

Among foreign cars, the most popular models purchased on credit were Hyundai Solaris (15% of credit transactions), Kia Rio, Ceed and Sportage (14% of transactions), Renault Logan and Kaptur (9% of transactions) and Ford Focus (8% of transactions). In addition, Chevrolet, Volkswagen and Honda cars were often purchased on credit through SberAuto.

– Lada cars, as well as Korean Kia and Hyundai are the undisputed leaders in demand for car loans. There is also an increase in credit sales of Chinese cars, which is primarily due to their equipment for still reasonable money. Borrowers’ preferences have not changed much due to the lack of preferential car loans. The number of people who are ready to change cars right now is just growing. Clients of the conditional Mazda will not buy Lada due to the fact that the state program will act on it. But a Lada client, with a discount from the state, can look at the car of the same brand, but in a slightly more expensive configuration, or swing at the “Korean” of the initial configuration, take a larger loan and extend it for the maximum period, – says the head of the directorate of the Bank’s auto loans sales Uralsib Kirill Nuzhdov…

Meanwhile, the acute shortage in the car market, which has been going on for over a year now, provokes a constant rise in prices. In many ways, this pushes Russians who want to update their car, not to delay the purchase, for which they have to resort to car loans, despite the further overpayment of bank interest. At the same time, wishing to save on hull insurance, car buyers increasingly began to use consumer loans, but this does not always bode well for them.

According to the statistics of the National Bureau of Credit Histories (NBCH), at the end of the third quarter of 2021, the number of cars purchased on credit (new and used) decreased by 7.6% and amounted to 258 thousand units. It should be noted that in Tatarstan, the fall in the car lending market turned out to be even stronger than in Russia as a whole – during the reporting period, residents of the republic took out 11.4 thousand car loans, which is 19.5% less compared to the third quarter of 2020.

According to the President-Chairman of the Board of RGS Bank Alexey Tokarev, the drop in the number of car loans issued correlates with the overall drop in the new car sales market in the third quarter of 2021. The main reason for what is happening is that dealers do not have a sufficient number of cars that buyers could and would like to issue on credit. But saving on comprehensive insurance for most clients will not compensate for the difference in the rate between a car loan and a consumer loan.

– A possible drop in car loans due to the transition of some customers to consumer loans is taking place. But the transition of clients to another area of ​​lending is associated primarily not with the mandatory comprehensive insurance, but with the need to include additional. dealers’ products, – notes Nuzhdes.

It is significant that following the price tags for new and used cars, the average size of issued car loans also increases. So, according to the NBCH, in September 2021 it reached another record high of 1.21 rubles. This is 5.0% more than was recorded in the previous month (in August 2021 – 1.15 million rubles) and as much as 41.1% higher than in September 2020 (860 thousand rubles). At the same time, the average term of a car loan as of August of this year increased by 16.9% (or almost 8 months) and amounted to 4.56 years. It is curious that in Tatarstan the average amount of a loan for a car was lower than in Russia as a whole (1.02 million rubles), and the average term, on the contrary, was longer (4.58 years).

According to the head of the territorial administration of Kazan, the sales center of the Volga region of the directorate of auto lending of Rosbank Rosbank Bulat Fayzullin, this is due to the choice of specific brands and models that motorists prefer to buy on credit in the republic.

– In general, the growth in the average loan amount and term is due to the increase in the cost of cars. Cars have become more expensive, customers are laying a comfortable monthly payment, and this increases the term. With an increase in the term of the loan, the overpayment of interest also increases, – the expert states.

Indeed, following the increase in the Central Bank’s key rate, auto loans are becoming more expensive for consumers. Recall that at the end of October, the Bank of Russia for the sixth time since the beginning of the year increased the key rate to 7.5%, while in spring it was 4.25%. According to RGS Bank estimates, as a result, the average market value of the total cost of car loans for new cars in the first half of 2021 increased from 11.7% to 12.2%, and for used cars – from 15.5% to 16.3%.

At the same time, the Central Bank does not exclude an increase in the key rate in the future. However, the rise in the cost of car loans does not mean that cars will become less affordable for Russians. On the contrary, when completing a credit transaction, the buyer can receive a discount from the dealer, which is now very rare in conditions of shortage.

According to Alexei Tokarev, banks are trying to restrain the growth of loans, but the projected growth in rates by the end of the year is likely to be in the range of 1-1.5 percentage points. The delayed growth of the marginal cost of the loan also has a restraining effect on the growth of market rates. It should be noted that the rate for a specific car loan depends on a number of parameters – new or used car, initial installment, car brand.

– We are seeing a fairly high demand for cars, despite the rise in prices. The trend is largely due to customer concerns about further value increases. The same effect is possible with an increase in interest rates on loans. While waiting for them to rise, customers may want to lock in a lower rate for themselves, speeding up their purchase. If we ignore the rise in car prices, loan rates have not yet won back the increase in the key rate. Therefore, buying on credit now means getting an attractive rate, – sums up Bulat Fayzullin.