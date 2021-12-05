In Rostov attacked the building of “Vodokanal”: a source reported an unknown person in a special vehicle, they tried to paint over the windows, the former director Dmitry Kubrak has been sitting in his office for more than two weeks | 161.ru

According to him, before the blocking of the building, he “ensured the safety” of the then-former director of Kubrak for two weeks, who decided not to leave the office in order to prevent a “raider seizure of the enterprise”.

– To be honest, I couldn’t believe it, because after all I didn’t 90th … But it turned out to be exactly the opposite. Every day through the glass I see the inaction of the police officers. They just come and walk around the building. They don’t do anything else. They are not trying to get to us, to interrogate. Today there are 15 of us here, but the number is constantly changing. Day off: there is no accounting, office, personnel department. How they will get here on Monday is unclear. Either these rubble will be dismantled, or they [вместе с новым директором Михаилом Поркшеевым] in the administrative building will now work. It is unclear what will happen next.

In October, the general director of Eurasian JSC German Vishnevsky at an extraordinary meeting of shareholders initiated the re-election of the board of directors, and on November 16 appointed a new director of Rostovvodokanal – Mikhail Porksheev. The Federal Tax Service on November 26 registers Porksheev as a new director, and by November 30 Vishnevsky remains the head of Eurasia, according to EGYURL.