In the United States announced a four-day mourning over the death of the former presidential candidate

US President Joe Biden has declared four days of mourning in the United States in connection with the death of politician Bob Dole, the White House said. RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

2021-12-06T01: 15

WASHINGTON, 6 Dec – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has declared four days of mourning in the United States in connection with the death of politician Bob Dole, the White House reported. Dole has passed away at the age of 98, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation – his wife and also a former senator – Biden ordered that US flags be at half-mast. before sunset on December 9th. This order applies to the White House, all American institutions and official buildings, as well as embassies, military bases and ships. Bob Dole once ran for vice president and ran for president three times, the last time in 1996 he challenged Democrat Bill Clinton in as an official Republican candidate, but lost.

