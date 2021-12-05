In the United States, they offered to pull a large army to the borders of Russia for the war

https://ria.ru/20211205/armiya-1762293979.html

In the United States, they thought about the deployment of a large army near the Russian borders

Security expert Daniel Goor, in an article for 19Fortyfive, suggested that the United States pull large forces towards Russia’s borders for an overwhelming advantage. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Security expert Daniel Goer, in an article for 19Fortyfive, suggested that the United States should pull large forces to the Russian border for an overwhelming advantage; in his opinion, the United States should move the American army headquarters from Germany to Poland and station itself in Warsaw, as well as send a heavy armored corps there. In addition, Gur writes, it is necessary to deploy substantial military forces and long-range artillery in all NATO front-line states to engage targets deep in Russian territory. The arsenal of the American group should also include promising reconnaissance and attack helicopters – they are being developed as part of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, the author added. The observer also suggested equipping Poland with the latest American weapons and adapting its troops for joint operations with the United States. According to the expert, the advance strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank is necessary, since the United States does not have sufficient capacity to transport people by sea during the war. Gur is convinced that the best way to “contain” Russia is to place large and well-equipped forces on the front line. Heavy shock formations will be “an unambiguous signal” to Moscow, the columnist argues. In the event of hostilities, they will increase the ability of the United States to penetrate enemy territory and destroy important targets from the very beginning of the conflict, he concluded. Russia has repeatedly emphasized that the country does not have aggressive plans against any states. Moscow noted that statements of aggression are used by the West as a pretext for building up the NATO contingent in the border regions.

