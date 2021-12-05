In the USA, a man jumped out of a moving plane

A man jumped out of a plane traveling to one of the exits at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona, USA. It is reported by CNN citing a statement from Southwest Airlines.

The incident occurred on Flight 4236, flying from Colorado Springs.

“According to preliminary data, while the plane was moving to one of the exits for arriving passengers, the passenger on board left the plane through a hatch in the tail section. [воздушного судна]”Said Dan Landson, spokesman for Southwest Airlines.

After that, the captain stopped the plane and notified the air traffic control service, he said. The man fell onto the runway and injured his leg.

According to Todd Keller, a spokesman for the airport fire department, he walked to their building and locked himself in one of the rooms.

“After a few minutes, the firefighters were able to persuade the man to open the door, where he was then examined, provided the necessary assistance and taken to a local hospital with a lower limb injury,” said Keller.

Formerly American Christian Seguru arrested for opening the emergency exit and stepping onto the wing of the plane shortly after the plane touched down at Miami International Airport. He was on the wing at the moment when the disembarkation of passengers began, after which he jumped off and was immediately arrested by aviation security officers.