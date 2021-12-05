In Ukraine, they said that they deliberately destroyed the USSR

https://ria.ru/20211205/mest-1762275044.html

Disclosed the “contribution” of Ukraine to the collapse of the USSR

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Former Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Oleksandr Savchenko said on the air of the Nash TV channel that the inhabitants of the country destroyed the USSR for revenge. In his opinion, in this way, the inhabitants of the republic responded to “humiliation for a thousand years.” Savchenko urged his compatriots to be “proud” of their contribution to the collapse of the empire. The economist also added that after 1991 Kiev for the first time in history found itself in the epicenter of the struggle of civilizations. “For a thousand years we had a farmer ideology. We considered ourselves small,” not to touch anyone. ” . And here you need to go to the fore, to be a global nation. And this, in my opinion, is the main challenge for which we are not yet ready, “he summed up. The Soviet Union ceased to exist on December 25, 1991, when President Mikhail Gorbachev addressed to the people announced the termination of his activities as head of state. This was preceded by the signing on December 8 of the Belovezhskaya agreements by the leaders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

