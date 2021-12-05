In Ukraine, they were outraged by the decision of the FRG on the “Nord Stream – 2”. “Is a mockery”

Ukraine believes that the pipeline should be filled by alternative suppliers

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

news from the plot Nord Stream 2

Germany’s permission to create a subsidiary of Gazprom is a mockery of EU rules. This statement was made by the general director of the Ukrainian oil and gas state company “Naftogaz” Yuriy Vitrenko.

The certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been suspended. The general director of Naftogaz said that this allowed Gazprom to create a subsidiary in Germany, which would only be responsible for a small section of the gas pipeline in Germany.

“We are clearly against this approach. It makes no sense to certify only the last mile, this is a mockery of the EU rules, and we hope that this will not happen, ”the EURACTIV edition quotes Yuriy Vitrenko. He believes that Nord Stream 2 should be filled by alternative suppliers along the entire length of the pipeline, Nation News reports.

Earlier it became known that Germany had suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2. The process is planned to resume when Nord Stream 2 AG creates a subsidiary in Germany. In Ukraine, they believe that Russia and Germany are deliberately delaying the opening process. Gazprom is satisfied with this situation.