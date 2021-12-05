Indonesian volcano throws out 15 kilometers of ash

December 4, 2021

The Semeru volcano on the island of Java began to erupt for the second time in several months and ejected a column of ash 15 kilometers high. The authorities are evacuating local residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the eruption is so strong that the sky and the sun are not visible because of the ash.

The Semeru eruption is also accompanied by a rain of gravel.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Airlines flying over Java have warned that the volcanic ash cloud has risen to a height of 15 kilometers.

The Australian Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Center says ash is drifting southwest of the volcano’s summit.

The center is in constant contact with airlines, reporting the location and movement of potentially dangerous volcanic ash.

Volcanic ash, when solidified on cold parts of aircraft engines, can cause engine stalling or damage in flight.

Ash also limits cockpit visibility and interferes with cabin air quality, which may require passengers to require oxygen masks.

