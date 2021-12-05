Indonesian volcano throws out 15 kilometers of ash

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
40

Semeru

Photo author, ugc

The Semeru volcano on the island of Java began to erupt for the second time in several months and ejected a column of ash 15 kilometers high. The authorities are evacuating local residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the eruption is so strong that the sky and the sun are not visible because of the ash.

The Semeru eruption is also accompanied by a rain of gravel.

Photo author, EPA

No casualties have been reported yet.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here