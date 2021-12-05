Iraqi Airways plane with migrants departed from Minsk to Erbil – Economy and business

MINSK, December 4. / TASS /. Another Iraqi Airways plane with 419 migrants on board, including four children under the age of two, flew from Minsk to Erbil on Saturday. This is evidenced by the data of the online scoreboard of the airport of the Belarusian capital.

“As of today, the Iraqi Airways Minsk-Erbil export flight has registered 419 passengers (415 adults and four children under 2 years old),” the press service of the Minsk airport said.

The previous evacuation flight took place on December 2. Then 427 passengers went from the Belarusian capital to Erbil. In total, since November 18, more than 2.7 thousand migrants have been removed from Belarus.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where refugees have rushed since the beginning of the year, sharply escalated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side, some of them tried to penetrate the territory of Poland, breaking the barbed wire fence. Later, about 2 thousand people were accommodated in the transport and logistics center in Bruzgi near the border with Poland, now about a thousand people remain there. According to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, in the territory of the republic there are from 2 to 3 thousand refugees from the countries of the Middle East, in addition to those accommodated in this camp.