Is St. Petersburg among the leaders in immunity to COVID-19 ?. “Paper”

The level of collective immunity to coronavirus in St. Petersburg, according to the government website Stopcoronavirus, as of December 1, is 72.2%. On average in Russia, it is 53.7%.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova named St. Petersburg among the leaders in herd immunity: its level is over 80% in Sevastopol, over 72% in St. Petersburg, Moscow, Moscow Region, Karelia, Tyva and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug.

However, the authorities do not specify what exactly is meant by the “level of herd immunity”. “Jellyfish“Assumed that this is the sum of” all vaccinated (according to official data) and all those who have been ill (also according to official data). ” At the same time, experts say that these two sets can significantly overlap (which the calculations allegedly do not take into account), moreover, a decrease in immune protection over time is possible (which may also not be reflected in these data).

Independent data show a fairly high level of herd immunity in St. Petersburg. In October, more than 3.65 million St. Petersburg residents (83% of the adult population) had antibodies to coronavirus, a study by the European University in St. Petersburg, the Genetico laboratory and the Influenza Research Institute showed. “Paper” interviewed the co-author of the work, Anton Barchuk, about what this figure means and why it has not stopped the epidemic yet. But it is impossible to compare this figure with the indicators of other cities due to the lack of similar information about the situation in them.

According to the scientific journal Nature, 80% of those who are immune is the minimum value for the delta strain of coronavirus. What value will be needed for the omicron strain is not known: research is still ongoing.