“It’s a miracle to align and land the plane in such conditions”: how the pilots saved 200 people on the Magadan – Novosibirsk flight

The plane “Magadan-Novosibirsk” made an emergency landing at the airport of Irkutsk Photo: Ivan VISLOV

– Mayday, mayday, mayday! I’m flying to the airport.

The worst possible international distress signal sounded on December 2 in the control room of Magadan airport. Mayday means the plane is on the brink of disaster, and the situation is close to hopeless. The dispatcher’s heart sank. After all, there were 199 people and 7 crew members on board flight 5220 “Magadan – Novosibirsk” …

Usually, the passengers of a wrecked liner do not fully understand that their lives are hanging in the balance. According to experts, only at the last moment of a terrible overload, seconds before the tragedy, everything becomes clear.

But the passengers and crew of Flight 5220 have been in hell. Judging by the readings of the instruments, from the moment of takeoff, the plane dangled like a tin can. Roll forward by 47 degrees, then, like on a roller coaster, a sharp deviation back. For several minutes the plane was rushing down, losing about 2700 meters of altitude …

And, nevertheless, by an incredible miracle, the liner survived. And everyone on board now considers December 2 their second birthday.

Before the flight, a blizzard began in Magadan, so the plane could freeze up both before takeoff and after. She also prevented the liner from returning to the airport. Photo: personal archive of Ekaterina Marinkina

“They were numb with fear and squeezed into the chairs.”

“I flew to the international forum of volunteers in Moscow,” one of the passengers of flight 5220 “Magadan-Novosibirsk” Ekaterina Marinkina told KP – Irkutsk. – You have to travel by air frequently, at least 1-2 times a year. I know what turbulence is, I’m not afraid, I’m used to it. However, on that day, she could not get rid of the worst thoughts. The plane did not chatter like in turbulence … Even on takeoff, the board began to drive from side to side and shake violently.

The liner heeled, and not only from side to side, but also the bow of the board then sank down, then rose up. However, there was no panic in the cabin, says Ekaterina. From fear, everyone was simply numb and squeezed into their chairs.

“At first, as usual, they thought that it might shake like that because of the weather conditions,” another passenger, 43-year-old Andrei Nikitin, recalls in a conversation with KP – Irkutsk. – They understood that the situation was non-standard by the behavior of the flight attendants. They could not always contain their emotions. It was clear that even they were in such a situation for the first time. As usual, they announced information over the speakerphone, and then abruptly cut off, fell silent … The already tense silence was accompanied by sharp “failures” of the plane and takeoffs. It was terribly scary. All that remained was to pray that everything would work out …

After takeoff, according to passengers, the pilots decided to return to Magadan airport. But a blizzard broke out and it is pure suicide to perform a complex maneuver in a shaking plane under such conditions.

At the airport of Irkutsk, the liner was met by emergency services. Photo: personal archive of Ekaterina Marinkina

“We cannot stabilize the plane”

So, what happened on board flight 5220 Magadan – Novosibirsk? This is evidenced by an audio recording from the cockpit that spread on the Internet. The airline has not yet received official confirmation. But if you believe the materials, just a few minutes after takeoff, the commander gave the worst of the distress signals.

– We can’t plane […] stabilize […], – the pilot-in-command shouts at the recording.

His voice drowns out the squeak of critical roll and pitch alarms. A minute later, the crew coped with it, taking over the manual control of the airliner. But the problems did not end there …

– Severe icing […]… What to do? […] I can’t get in for the landing, let’s go to Yakustk, – a few minutes later the flight commander informs the dispatcher.

The board was in the air for about five hours. One and a half of them continued to shake and chatter. In addition, due to icing, the crew was unable to gain the required altitude.

But the pilots coped with this too. And they successfully landed an emergency flight at the Irkutsk airport.

“When we sat down, applause thundered in the cabin,” the passengers say. – I would like to thank the pilots from the bottom of my heart for the fact that everything worked out, – says Andrey Nikitin. – It turns out that we were all in the balance of death …

And one of the possible reasons is improper anti-icing treatment of the side before takeoff. The version that someone else on earth made a mistake is not excluded. Maybe they violated the technology, or maybe they used the wrong liquid. But these are only versions. What actually happened, the Investigative Committee will answer. Now a pre-investigation check is being carried out on the fact of the aviation incident under the article “Violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport.”

Getting off the plane in Irkutsk, the passengers exhaled … and took a memorable selfie. Photo: personal archive of Ekaterina Marinkina

AIRLINE COMMENTARY

“During flight 5220 Magadan – Novosibirsk, the plane got into a zone of severe icing, which led to the disconnection of the autopilot. Before departure, the liner underwent de-icing treatment at the Magadan airport. The meteorological conditions for take-off were also within acceptable limits, the official statement said.

S7 Airlines does not exclude the possibility that the de-icing treatment of the aircraft at the airport of departure was carried out with violations.

The combination of these factors led to the loss of some signals and the aircraft getting into a difficult spatial position. The airline is actively involved in the investigation of the incident. We can already say that due to icing, the speed indicators were unreliable. According to a preliminary assessment of specialists studying the decoding of flight parameters, some other indicators, including roll and pitch, could also be unreliable.

According to one of the versions, before departure, the plane could be treated with an automobile “anti-freeze”, instead of a special composition Photo: Mikhail FROLOV

EXPERT OPINION

Alexander BARSUKOV, Major General of Aviation, Candidate of Technical Sciences, Professor, Head of IVVAIU in 1991–2000:

– I strongly disagree that the behavior of the liner is similar only to the icing of an airplane, – says Alexander Barsukov. – Icing can lead to a drop in altitude and speed. If the plane is swinging in pitch, roll, or height, it’s a matter of the navigation system. Its function is to parry these pitch and roll. Perhaps there was a malfunction in it. For example, the system of the flight and navigation complex failed. For what reason? It is possible that during processing, anti-icing fluid could get into the open hatch where the autopilot fittings are located. To put it simply, it got into the airplane compartments, vital for the control. At altitude, this led to the formation of ice and the decommissioning of the flight-navigation complex or failure in its operation. After all, there is no electronics on the surface of the liner, it is all inside. It is possible that the liquid got into the air pressure receivers, the channels inside these sensors froze, and the signals to the instruments serving the autopilot stopped flowing.

I listened to the alleged conversations between the pilot and the controller. So, in order for the air to flow to the autopilot devices, it must go through the tubes of the air pressure receivers. Passengers can see them. They stick out like antennas in the nose of the plane. They have electrical heating. I think that the icing just touched not the surface of the aircraft, but these air pressure receivers, because of which the instruments became dead, the autopilot began to freak out. He tried to withstand the flight conditions, but did not receive feedback. Therefore, they floundered for a while. And then they switched to manual control. There are many versions of what happened next. There could be a short circuit, a failure of the autopilot sensors …

Is the successful emergency landing of the Magadan-Novosibirsk flight a miracle?

Two years ago, near Moscow, another crew escaped the crash of an airbus by landing it in a corn field. Then it was discussed for a long time in the media, and the pilot was awarded the title of “Hero of Russia”. I believe that in comparison with that case, the behavior of the commander of the Airbus A321 is a feat squared. Because successfully leveling and landing an airplane in these conditions is an amazing skill. During the flight, when the pilots themselves were literally torn away from the seat due to the change in altitude, they were able to take the situation into their own hands and understand how many degrees you need to turn the steering wheel so as not to cause a roll to another roll. Their story can be a role model for young pilots. I am sure that they fully deserve the honorary title of Heroes.

