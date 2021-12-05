Izvestia learned the details of the S7 plane landing after an emergency with icing – RBK

Both engines of the passenger plane, which had been forced to land in Irkutsk, were iced up. The pilot managed to prevent the disaster in a few seconds, the newspaper writes.

Photo: Kirill Shipitsin / RIA Novosti



The technical problems of the S7 passenger plane Airbus, which was flying from Magadan to Novosibirsk and made an emergency landing in Irkutsk due to icing, began shortly after takeoff, Izvestia reports, citing a source close to the investigation.

According to the interlocutor, about 15 minutes after takeoff, the autopilot system failed and the control of the airliner went into manual mode. The board was thrown up and down, there were problems with maintaining speed, the source said. As one of the passengers Ekaterina told the newspaper, the strong roll lasted for about an hour, the passengers felt that the plane had suddenly lost altitude.

The crew requested an emergency landing at the nearest airport, and the plane was sent to Yakutsk. However, on approaching the city, the pilot reported that the crew could not stabilize the plane, the newspaper writes. Due to icing, the liner was unable to gain the required height, the side began to collapse and switched to the “Dutch step” (oscillations with a constantly increasing amplitude).

According to a Izvestia source, both engines of the aircraft were iced up, the board began to rapidly lose altitude – more than 2.7 thousand meters in 10 seconds. If this situation continued for a few more seconds, a catastrophe would have occurred, but the pilot was able to take control and the airliner landed safely at the Irkutsk airport.