Jennifer Lopez accused of using botox

Jennifer Lopez does not like being called a liar, and therefore sharply responds to all those who believe that she used “forbidden” elements with the help of which she achieved a stunning appearance.

Recently on Instagram, one of the users noticed that there is nothing special about J.Lo’s means of production, but Botox, tons of Botox, on a woman’s face was just the result of her perfect appearance. The singer and actress, and now also a businesswoman, could not close her eyes to such accusations, and explained why she could not leave such a comment unanswered.

“I’m not judging anyone. If you want to inject botox and other beauty injections, then please. But I don’t want people to lie about me, assuming that I want to trick someone into believing that cosmetics work. I tell you that what I am doing is effective. Please don’t call me a liar. I don’t need to lie. All my life I have remained extremely honest. “

Jennifer Lopez added words of worship to women to her angry tirade. She noticed that by revealing her beauty secrets, she tries to make other girls more confident in herself.

Earlier this month, Lopez posted a video of her trying one of the newly launched skincare brand’s products for the first time.

After the star posted video, she immediately received a comment from one of the subscribers who accused her of injecting herself with Botox. “Tons of Botox. And there is nothing wrong with that. So, just by the way, ”added the critic.

Lopez hurried ban commentator and kindly shared an alternative “beauty secret” that has always worked for her.

“Lord, it’s just my face. For the millionth time, I say that I have never injected Botox or injected or underwent plastic surgery. So, just by the way. Buy my brand cosmetics and feel beautiful in your own body. ”

“And here’s another secret from JLO Beauty: try to spend your time in a more positive, welcoming and uplifting way,” continued the Hollywood star. “Don’t waste your time humiliating people, which will also keep you young and beautiful. Love you”.

Putting critics in their shoes is just a side task for Lopez, who deserves the title of the busiest woman on the planet. In addition to launching her new cosmetics line in 2021, the actress-producer-performer has also spearheaded the stage for one of the country’s biggest events, President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

And in the near future, she is not going to slow down. Lopez recently became a partner of the WELL International Building Institute Building Institute Is a company that has developed a health safety rating to instill confidence in consumers as more people return to their normal lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jay Lo is starring in a new campaign to raise awareness of the WELL’s evidence-based health and safety ranking. The main task of the institution is to ensure that the premises are constructed in such a way that clients, workers and visitors do not have problems with pandemic living conditions.