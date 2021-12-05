Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro release summer track “Cambia el Paso”

The singer is finishing work on her ninth album, which will be entirely in Spanish.

Jennifer Lopez / Photo: Instagram.com/jlo

Jennifer Lopez shared the track “Cambia el Paso”, recorded with Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro. This is a summer reggaeton composition, perfect for a vacation – even on the cover of a single, Lopez is relaxing by the sea.



The song “Cambia el Paso” was produced by Britain’s Georgia Koo, who has worked with Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Fifth Harmony. Track title translates as “Change step” – and this is no accident. Here’s what Jennifer Lopez said in an interview with Sirius XM:

“This is a song about change and about not being afraid to take a step. Just take a step, go ahead, do what you need to do. If something goes wrong, whatever it is, just go and dance. Dance is life, joy and happiness. ”





Lopez added that the songs mentioned in the lyrics “dancing” – not just choreography, but a whole lifestyle:

“All she wants is to dance, dance, dance and dance again. You must live. You have to be yourself. You should be happy. This is what the song says. ”

Jennifer Lopez’s last album, AKA, was released seven years ago, in June 2014. The singer is currently working on a new album, which will be recorded in Spanish and will be her first fully Spanish-language work in 14 years – in 2007, Lopez released the album “Como Ama Una Mujer”.

Earlier this year, Lopez released the music video for “In The Morning”. In June, it was revealed that she would be filming Atlas, which will be released on Netflix.

Rauw Alejandro is a popular rapper and singer. In 2021, he released a song with Selena Gomez “Baila Conmigo”, which became a hit in many Spanish-speaking countries.