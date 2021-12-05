Jennifer Lopez bursts into tears during performance over 2020 losses

On New Years Eve, Jennifer Lopez performed in Times Square, New York City, spearheading the city’s festive party. After performing one of the songs, the singer made a speech and burst into tears.

In particular, Lopez opened the New Year’s program with a new single “In the Morning”. Then she took a break, during which she turned to everyone who watched the broadcast of the show. In her speech, she noted that 2020 is almost over. “<...> We did it. We did it,” the singer repeated twice.

She further mentioned the thousands of people who died in the past year due to the coronavirus. During these words, tears appeared in her eyes. Lopez stressed that the world has lost too much. And this, in her opinion, was to teach people to be grateful for what they have.

After that, the singer performed her hit “Waiting for Tonight”. “Twenty years ago I sang this song and we never needed it more than we do today,” she said. At the end, she presented the upbeat single “Dance Again”, reports JustJared.

