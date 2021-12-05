Jennifer Lopez first commented on the affair with Ben Affleck

“Amazing things that you never dreamed of.”





Jay Lo, 51, is enjoying life after breaking off her engagement to ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez and resuming romance with Ben Affleck, who parted ways with actress Ana de Armas earlier this year. Jennifer Lopez recently recorded an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music as part of the promo campaign for her new single. During the conversation, the singer admitted that she is now happier than ever.

“I know people are always interested in this. “How are you? What’s new? Things are good?”. I have never felt so good … I want to say to all people who are not indifferent to me and who are not indifferent to me: I have reached a state where I feel good on my own. And as soon as you come to this, amazing things happen to you that you have never dreamed of. And so it happened. The best time in my life, ”the star said.

Until Ben and Jennifer officially confirmed their reunion, the paparazzi constantly notice them together. Celebrities were engaged in the early 2000s, but it never came to a wedding. After breaking up, Affleck linked his life with Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, and Lopez married Mark Anthony, with whom she gave birth to twins Max and Emma.

“Some people find inspiration when their hearts are broken. Write music when it hurts. It’s the other way around for me. When I feel good, I get the best tracks. I returned from the Dominican Republic and immediately notified everyone that I was ready to work in the studio, ”added Lopez in an interview, introducing the new single Cambia El Paso.