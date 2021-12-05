https://ria.ru/20211205/nefertiti-1761962809.html

Jewelry made during the reign of Nefertiti found in Cyprus

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. During the excavation of two tombs in the city of Hala Sultan Tekke in Cyprus, archaeologists from the University of Gothenburg have found gold jewelry and amulets in the form of scarabs. They were made during the reign of Nefertiti and her husband Akhenaten (1350 BC). This was reported on the website of the educational institution. Researchers were able to date the artifacts by comparing them with similar finds made in Egypt. A total of 500 artifacts were found in the tomb. Among them are not only ancient Egyptian jewelry. The burials were opened back in 2018. The work on the extraction of the remains lasted almost four years, as the bones had been lying in the salty soil for 3000 years and became very fragile. 155 skeletons and various artifacts lay in layers. This arrangement of bodies allowed archaeologists to assume that the dead were buried here for several generations. “The finds indicate that these are family tombs of the ruling elite. For example, we found the skeleton of a five-year-old child with a gold necklace, earrings and a tiara. His relatives were probably wealthy and influential,” says Professor Peter Fisher, head of the excavation. The artifacts are made from gold, silver, bronze, ivory and precious stones. “We also found a ceramic bull. It has two holes: one on the back to pour in liquid, most likely wine, and one at the nose, from which you can drink. all, funeral feasts were held in the tombs, “Fischer believes. A particularly important find is a cylindrical seal made of the mineral hematite with cuneiform writing from Mesopotamia (modern Iraq). Archaeologists were able to decipher the text. “It consists of three lines, and it contains three names: the god Amurru, who was worshiped in Mesopotamia, and two kings – father and son. Recently we tracked references to the latter in other texts on clay tablets from the same period , that is, the XVIII century BC. Now we are trying to establish why the seal ended up in Cyprus, that is, more than 1000 kilometers from the place where it was made, “- says Fischer. Among the artifacts found there are also precious stones from India, Afghanistan and amber from the Baltic Sea coast. Such finds, according to scientists, suggest that in the Bronze Age, Cyprus played a central role in trade.

