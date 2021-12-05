Johnny Depp reveals if he misses Pirates of the Caribbean

Franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean“Stopped in 2017, when a tape with the subtitle”Dead Men Tell No Tales”, But there was always the opportunity to see another Jack Sparrow adventure.

But that was until it became clear that Disney had banned Johnny Depp from participating in the franchise following his messy divorce from Amber Heard, and the studio decided to reboot the saga instead. But does Depp miss his perhaps most famous role? The star was asked this question by the French website El Pais during his visit to the BCN Film Fest, where the actor was promoting his new film entitled “Great“. And he answered it as follows:

No, I don’t miss, because I am in this image every day. I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack in a suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is loyal to me.

For the first time, the world encountered a pirate in “Curse of the Black Pearl2003, and over the next 14 years, Depp reprized the role in four tapes. However, this is unlikely to happen again in the near future as Disney is looking to direct the franchise. “Pirates of the Caribbean“In a new direction, and now there are two projects under development, where the main characters will be women. Presumably, the first reboot project will star Calen Gillan, while the second will be a spin-off starring Margot Robbie.

Meanwhile, the petition to return Johnny Depp to the role of Jack Sparrow has already gained almost 600 thousand signatures.