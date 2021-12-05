Journalist spoke about the riotous life of the deceased son of ex-plenipotentiary Ishaev | News | News

Dmitry, the deceased son of Viktor Ishaev, the former Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Far Eastern Federal District, who was found guilty of embezzlement of 7.5 million rubles, was fond of cars, ran multi-billion dollar companies and often got into unpleasant situations. Khabarovsk journalist Maxim Molotov told Izvestia about this on December 5.

So, the son of the ex-plenipotentiary was several times interested in law enforcement agencies, this was due to the deaths of his lovers and beatings of relatives.

“In 2009, his mistress, 18-year-old Alexandra Gashimova, fell from the 13th floor. Accidentally or not – no one knows. Then there were several facts of beating, including those of his relative – his father-in-law. As he argued, due to the fact that his niece was not raised correctly. He had a wife, Olga, who was found dead. The official version is that she suffocated, allegedly due to a fire in the wiring, ”Molotov said.

According to the journalist, there was another beating scandal related to Dmitry.

“In the mid-1990s, I managed to publish material that later became very loud. I had to go to Vladivostok and make a copy of this criminal case, which was initiated against Dmitry Ishaev. He beat the lieutenant colonel of the Internal Troops and his wife with a bat. When the police detained him, they found a statement from the deputy head of the administration signed by his father, ”he said.

Molotov added that the son of the ex-envoy abused drugs and alcohol, but had charisma and was a pleasant person to talk to.

The death of Dmitry on December 4 was reported by a source of Izvestia. The ex-plenipotentiary’s son died at the Parus Hotel on Shevchenko Street in Khabarovsk. There were no signs of a violent death on his body. According to preliminary data, the cause of death could be a heart attack.

Earlier, on February 17, the court found Viktor Ishaev guilty in the case of embezzlement of 7.5 million rubles belonging to Rosneft and sentenced him to five years of probation and a fine of 800 thousand rubles.

According to the investigators, in 2014, being vice president and advisor to the president of Rosneft in the Khabarovsk Territory, he organized the conclusion of an office lease agreement with the commercial organization Beis LLC controlled by him. The price of the transaction was overstated: in this way the former official tried to steal the property of the company headed by him, the investigation believes.