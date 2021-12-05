Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter supported her father in Cannes

The premiere of Sean Penn’s film “Flag Day” took place in the competitive program of the Cannes Film Festival. Among the guests, Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter Hazel walked on the red carpet, supporting her father, Daniel Moder, who was the operator of the picture at the show.

By the way, Penn himself was also supported at the premiere by his daughter, Dylan Penn.

The film “Flag Day” tells the story of a father of a family who leads the double life of a counterfeiter, robber and swindler for the sake of his beloved daughter. The main roles were played by Sean Penn himself, Katherine Winnick, Josh Brolin, Eddie Marsan.

Recall that Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have three children: daughter Hazel and sons Finneas and Henry. A busy family life does not interfere with the career of an actress, rather on the contrary: in recent projects, Roberts increasingly turns to maternal roles (“Miracle”, “Bring Ben Back”). As for her children, only Hazel has managed to act in films so far – she appeared in the film “Obnoxious Ladies” along with her stellar mother.

