Kanye West shared a photo with Kim Kardashian

“Kanye West said that God will help him and Kim to be together again” – written under the photo

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

At the annual Thanksgiving event, the rapper, now asking to be called Ye, publicly apologized to the ex-wife and mother of their four children, and later made another explicit statement.

photo: @kanyewest

On his Instagram account, the singer shared an archived black-and-white photo of Kim kissing, tagged her account, and added an announcement to the news publication’s message, which reads: “Kanye West said God will help them and Kim be back together. It will inspire millions. ”

Recall that at the Thanksgiving event, he admitted that the marriage fell apart through his fault. “Every day I only think about how I can get my family back and how I can make amends for the pain I have caused her. I take responsibility for my actions. The only thing that unites all my successes and failures is myself, ”said Kanye.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year. Kim is now in a relationship with Pete Davidson , and Kanye was spotted in company of the young model Vinetria … However, Kanye West does not want to part with his wife. On the Drink Champs podcast, the rapper stated that he wants to keep his family together.

