Karl Nehammer may become the new Federal Chancellor of Austria | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

The current Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer of the ruling Austrian People’s Party (ANP) may become the new Federal Chancellor of Austria. The ANP Presidium on Friday, December 3, elected the 49-year-old politician as chairman of this party and nominated him as a candidate for chancellor. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has yet to approve Nehammer as head of government, but this step is considered a formality. According to the Austrian news agency APA, the cabinet will be sworn in on the morning of December 6.

A day earlier, ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced his retirement from politics, resigning as head of the ANP. In October, he resigned as head of government after being prosecuted for alleged complicity in bribery and breach of trust. For the next two months, former Foreign Minister Alexander Schellenberg was Chancellor, but on December 2 he resigned, stating that the functions of the party chairman and head of government should be concentrated in the same hands.

Karl Nehammer announced that he intends to carry out a series of changes in the government after his election as Chancellor. According to him, Alexander Schellenberg will again head the Foreign Ministry, since he was “an outstanding foreign minister.” Magnus Brunner will become the new Minister of Finance of Austria, Gerhard Karner will head the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Martin Polasek – the Ministry of Education.

The ANP is part of the government coalition along with the Greens. Both parties reject the demand for new elections. Karl Nehammer will become the fifth Austrian Chancellor since 2016.

See also: