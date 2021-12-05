Keanu Reeves said he has been married to his co-star for a long time

“Before God”: Keanu Reeves says he has long been married to his co-star

The actor, as it was known until now, has been in a relationship with the artist Alexandra Grant for several years.

TBILISI, 5 Dec – Sputnik. Actor Keanu Reeves said that he is still formally married to a colleague in the film "Dracula" – actress Winona Ryder, he said in an interview with Esquire. In the movie "Dracula" the actors played lovers who, according to the plot, legalized their relationship. Moreover, the couple was married by a current Romanian priest. "We had a wedding ceremony with real priests. Winona says that we are married. So, I suppose, before God, we are married," said the actor. Winona Ryder also said that at the "ceremony "traditional ceremonies were performed." I swear to God, we are married in real life. For this scene, Francis brought in a real priest from Romania, who performed all the traditional ceremonies, so I guess we are married, "the actress said at the time. However, despite such conversations, the actors are connected only by friendship. It is known that Keanu Reeves has been in a relationship with the artist Alexandra Grant for several years. As for Winona Ryder, she has been dating designer Scott McKinley Khan for over 10 years.

subscribe to

The actor, as it was known until now, has been in a relationship with the artist Alexandra Grant for several years.

TBILISI, 5 Dec – Sputnik. Actor Keanu Reeves said that he is still formally married to a colleague in the film “Dracula” – actress Winona Ryder, he said in an interview with Esquire magazine.

In the film “Dracula” the actors played lovers who legalized their relationship according to the plot. Moreover, the couple was married by a current Romanian priest.

“We had a wedding ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are married. So I guess before God we are married,” said the actor.

Winona Ryder also said that traditional rites were held at the “ceremony”.

“I swear to God, we are married in real life. For this scene, Francis brought in a real priest from Romania, who performed all the traditional rituals, so I guess we are married,” the actress said at the time.

However, despite such conversations, the actors are connected only by friendship. It is known that Keanu Reeves has been in a relationship with the artist Alexandra Grant for several years. As for Winona Ryder, she has been dating designer Scott McKinley Khan for over 10 years.

