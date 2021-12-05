https://ria.ru/20211205/sssr-1762244927.html

Khasbulatov named those responsible for the collapse of the USSR

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. There were no conditions for the collapse of the Soviet Union, it was deliberately destroyed by incompetent people, the last chairman of the Supreme Council of the RSFSR Ruslan Khasbulatov told RIA Novosti. December 2021 will mark the 30th anniversary of the end of the USSR. “There was not a single prerequisite for the Soviet Union to fall if there was no deliberate destruction of it. It is intellectual ignorance to believe that it fell by itself and was doomed. Any social system has the ability to adapt, adapt, endless possibilities. And when they say, that socialism was unreformable, it’s just ignorance of the laws of sociology. Ignorance of the laws of large social systems, “he said. According to him, the process of adaptation of the Union was carried out and was inevitable. Speaking about the reasons for the collapse of the Soviet state, Khasbulatov noted that it was destroyed by people who happened to be in power. “The USSR itself fell, or what? No, of course, this system could not have perished. It was so big, so majestic and grandiose. It was a beacon of hope for millions of people. Therefore, of course, it was deliberately destroyed, and not by any -to malicious people, but simply mediocre, spineless people who accidentally found themselves in high power “, – he stressed.

