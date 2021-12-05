Kim Kardashian accused of abusing an animal over a photo of a pet

Kim Kardashian has a new pet, and fans have a reason to hate. After all, they saw the photo and were scared for the animal

The reality TV star Kim Kardashian showed off a photo of the new pet in the family, and fans seem to be ready to call the animal rights activists. In the way the daughter of a celebrity, North, treats the agama, they see the abuse of the animal. And the commentators are very sorry for the lizard.

Kim Kardashian, model, reality TV star and businesswoman, tweeted and Instagram on March 3 about the addition to the famous family. His new member is a lizard named Speed. And, judging by the photo, the seven-year-old daughter of the Kardashians – North West – is crazy about the animal. In the footage, the girl is holding a reptile in her hands, which is dressed in a suit similar to North’s outfit.

Commentators recognized the Kardashian’s pet as an agama, also known as the bearded dragon. Lovers of exotic animals often keep these lizards as pets – reptiles can live up to 10-15 years and are distinguished by a peaceful disposition.

And while some fans of the star family were touched and slightly envious of the dragon, others saw alarm bells in the photos. Mom and daughter mistreat the lizard, commentators are sure.

Another reason for the excitement of fauna lovers was the claws of Speed ​​- the lizard needs to mow them, the Kardashian subscribers explained. Commentators hoped that Kim would listen to them, study reptile care and correct mistakes. But other inhabitants of social networks were more categorical.

More recently, the Kardashian family has been criticized for a different reason: because of North’s painting. After all, commentators refused to believe that such a landscape came out from under the hand of a child. And as soon as Kim boasted of her daughter’s creation for the second time, people could not resist and fried the star with memes about art.

