Kim Kardashian accused of abusing an animal over a photo of a pet

The reality TV star Kim Kardashian showed off a photo of the new pet in the family, and fans seem to be ready to call the animal rights activists. In the way the daughter of a celebrity, North, treats the agama, they see the abuse of the animal. And the commentators are very sorry for the lizard.

Kim Kardashian, model, reality TV star and businesswoman, tweeted and Instagram on March 3 about the addition to the famous family. His new member is a lizard named Speed. And, judging by the photo, the seven-year-old daughter of the Kardashians – North West – is crazy about the animal. In the footage, the girl is holding a reptile in her hands, which is dressed in a suit similar to North’s outfit.

Meet a new member of our family … Speed. In fact, I didn’t plan to love Speed ​​the way I do now, but in the end I liked her! Actually, Speed ​​was my best friend Allison’s pet, and we coddled her for a week, and then she stayed with us, and months have passed!

Commentators recognized the Kardashian’s pet as an agama, also known as the bearded dragon. Lovers of exotic animals often keep these lizards as pets – reptiles can live up to 10-15 years and are distinguished by a peaceful disposition.

And while some fans of the star family were touched and slightly envious of the dragon, others saw alarm bells in the photos. Mom and daughter mistreat the lizard, commentators are sure.

It’s cruel. As the mistress of the bearded dragon, I want to say: they cannot be held upright, it is dangerous and can be fatal, because they cannot breathe this way. And you shouldn’t cover their “third eye” with anything. [светочувствительный орган в темени ящерицы — прим. Medialeaks]as it scares them, the “third eye” is an additional sense organ.

These creatures are exotherms, depending on the cooling / heat from the environment. They cannot properly cool their bodies in such an outfit. Please consider the needs of the animal.

Hey Kim, can you please remove this pebble from Speedy? Bearded dragons have a third eye that allows them to sense predators. Also, it looks like you should keep her in the sand, I would advise you to take care of her.

Another reason for the excitement of fauna lovers was the claws of Speed ​​- the lizard needs to mow them, the Kardashian subscribers explained. Commentators hoped that Kim would listen to them, study reptile care and correct mistakes. But other inhabitants of social networks were more categorical.

Abuse of the animal, but in a fashionable way.

Poor animal.

This is animal cruelty, she is not a toy!

I am concerned about the safety of this lizard.

