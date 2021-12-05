Kim Kardashian commented on the relationship of her sister Kourtney with Travis Barker

Very soon, Kim Kardashian will be a guest on the final season of the Ellen Show, this will be her first interview appearance after the close of the KUWTK show. Already from the announcement of the program, it is clear that we will be talking not only about Kim, but also about her older sister Courtney, who is now enjoying a relationship with musician Travis Barker.

Kim Kardashian (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty)

In the studio of Ellen DeGeneres, Kim spoke about her sister’s romance: “I love their relationship. They have grown so much together. ” Kim also shared that she plans to launch a new family show, but does not yet know if Courtney and Travis will join him. “I honestly did not talk to them about this, but since he is such a big part of Kourtney’s life, if they will to participate, then together, ”she admitted.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian (Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images)

Kardashian also shared an interesting fact from the life of Kourtney and Travis. It turns out that they lived side by side for a long time before becoming a couple: “They were neighbors and friends for almost 15 years,” Kim says.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Photo: @kourtneykardash)

“And then suddenly they cannot let go of their hands from each other. What’s wrong with them? Each time they look as if this meeting is the last in their life, “Ellen joked. “But that’s so cute,” Kardashian replied.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Photo: @kourtneykardash)

We will remind, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker began dating in January this year. The couple often shock the audience with ambiguous exits, and rumors about their engagement appear in the media every now and then.