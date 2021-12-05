Klitschko promised to sprinkle Kiev roads with snow during a snowfall

The mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko again embarrassed by making another reservation. This happened on the air of the Kiev TV channel.

The head of the city offered to sprinkle the roads with snow to fight against traffic collapse due to snowfall. Heavy rainfall always causes congestion, he said. “We will sprinkle it with snow, clear the roadway as quickly as possible, day and night,” the mayor said. According to him, 400 units of equipment will go to the streets for this. Klitschko’s mistake was noticed in the Focus edition.

Previously, Klitschko more than once amused the residents with amusing reservations. In June 2020, in a traditional daytime television address, the Kiev mayor made an indecent reservation on the air. Then, in his speech, he touched upon the outlined next decrease in the incidence of coronavirus. Here, instead of the completely usual Ukrainian word “pislya” (“after”), he uttered an indecent word.

There are also other reservations of the Kiev head. In particular, he called on the people of Kiev to “prepare for the ground,” speaking of the approaching winter. Klitschko also spoke about the ability to predict. “Today, tomorrow, not everyone can watch. That is, not only everyone can, few can do it,” he said on the air of Ukrainian TV.