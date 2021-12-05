Lady Gaga burst into tears at an interview with Oprah Winfrey

The singer confessed: she is still struggling with psychological problems after what happened.

35-year-old Lady Gaga gave a sensational interview to Oprah Winfrey. In it, she confessed that she had experienced a rape, after which she became pregnant. The celebrity was not afraid to voice the scandalous details of her personal life for the first time in many years.

Gaga remembered: when she was 19, she met a producer who promised to make her famous. The singer refused to name this person, citing the fear of meeting this person again in real life.

“The producer told me to strip. I refused. They told me that they would burn all my music and did not stop. He kept asking me, I just froze and … I don’t even remember, ”Gaga began to cry.

Years later, the vocalist decided to see a doctor because her psychological state was deteriorating day by day.

“I realized that this is the same pain that I felt when the rapist dropped me off at the corner of the pregnant woman at my parents’ house, because I was sick and bad. Because I was a victim of abuse, ”she said.

Gaga recalled that for several years she lived as if in someone else’s body, while experiencing unbearable pain.

“I had a breakdown, for several years I was not myself. The pain I feel is the same as after the rape. They did a lot of examinations and found nothing. But the body remembers, ”she said.

Now the singer still has serious mental problems: at any moment, Gaga’s psyche can trigger a trigger that will provoke a desire to injure herself.

Photo source: Photo: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova