Sergey Lavrov

(Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry)



If Ukraine does not intend to follow the Minsk agreements of its own free will, it must be forced. This was announced on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“If her (Ukraine. – RBK) leave alone with herself, with her conscience, of course, she will not do anything. It must be forced, this is precisely why the “Normandy format” was created, but Berlin and Paris are still skimping on their obligations, “Lavrov said.

Experts assessed the risk of an armed conflict in Ukraine



The first Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass were approved by a trilateral contact group consisting of representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) with the participation of the heads of the DPR and LPR in September 2014. In 2015, during the negotiations of the leaders of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France), the second Minsk agreements were signed. They contained clauses on a ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the conflict line, the adoption of legislation on the special status of Donbass, followed by the restoration of Kiev’s control over the entire border of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and local elections.

Since then, the parties have repeatedly accused each other of not fulfilling the terms of the agreement.