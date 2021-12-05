https://ria.ru/20211205/minsk-1762255538.html
Russia will force Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements
Lavrov announced the need to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements
Russia will force Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements
Ukraine is not going to adhere to the Minsk agreements of its own free will, so it needs to be “forced” to comply with them, said Foreign Minister Sergei … RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021
MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine is not going to adhere to the Minsk agreements of its own free will, so it needs to be “forced” to comply with them, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on the air of the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program. by herself, with her conscience, of course, she will not do anything. She needs to be forced, for this purpose the “Normandy format” was created, but Berlin and Paris are still skimping on their obligations, “the head of the Russian department noted. Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Kiev sent 125 thousand soldiers and officers to Donbass, that is, half of the entire personnel of its Armed Forces. Lavrov also announced the transfer of military equipment of NATO countries to the Russian borders. According to the minister, such actions of the alliance countries may provoke the Ukrainian authorities “to break into military adventures”, which creates a direct threat to the security of Russia.
Lavrov announced the need to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements