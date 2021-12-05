MOSCOW, December 5. / TASS /. Kiev does not intend to follow the Minsk agreements of its own free will, it must be forced. This was announced on Sunday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the Russia-1 TV channel in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.

“If she (Ukraine – approx. TASS) is left alone with herself, with her conscience, of course, she will not do anything. obligations, – he said, answering the questions of journalist Pavel Zarubin. – We draw their attention to the fact that this must be done. “

Minsk agreements

The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that it is not a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict in Donbass and has consistently advocated the full and strict implementation of the Minsk agreements, which it signed as a mediator in the process of a peaceful settlement.

The peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass is based on the so-called Minsk agreements, which imply not only a ceasefire, withdrawal of weapons, amnesty, restoration of economic ties, but also a deep constitutional reform in Ukraine, the result of which should be the decentralization of power, taking into account the special status of certain areas of Donetsk. and Luhansk regions. However, until now this plan, signed in February 2015 and called the “Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements”, has not been implemented. Kiev refuses to fulfill the political part of the agreements.

Russia at the highest level has repeatedly expressed its adherence to the 2015 Minsk agreements, which Moscow considers the only basis for resolving the internal conflict in Ukraine.