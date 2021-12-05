https://ria.ru/20211205/snaypery-1762289166.html

LPR announced about Ukrainian snipers on the contact line in Donbass

LPR announced about Ukrainian snipers on the contact line in Donbass

LUGANSK, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian snipers arrived in the area controlled by Kiev in the city of Schastye near the contact line in Donbass, the press service of the defense department of the self-proclaimed LPR told reporters. Of the 131st reconnaissance battalion (Ukrainian Armed Forces – ed.) “, – said the representative of the republic’s defense department. He did not rule out that Ukrainian snipers arrived for provocations.

