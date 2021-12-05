https://ria.ru/20211205/snaypery-1762289166.html
LPR announced about Ukrainian snipers on the contact line in Donbass
Ukrainian snipers arrived in the area controlled by Kiev in the city of Happiness near the contact line in Donbass, the press service of the … RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021
LUGANSK, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian snipers arrived in the area controlled by Kiev in the city of Schastye near the contact line in Donbass, the press service of the defense department of the self-proclaimed LPR told reporters. Of the 131st reconnaissance battalion (Ukrainian Armed Forces – ed.) “, – said the representative of the republic’s defense department. He did not rule out that Ukrainian snipers arrived for provocations.
